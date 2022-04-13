Video of 380-pound high school OL dominating goes viral

A video clip of a 380-pound high school offensive lineman dominating at a recruiting camp went viral this week, and it’s easy to see why.

High school prospect Brione Ramsey-Brooks was one of the linemen at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas. His highlight video was posted online Tuesday and drew attention due to his size and dominance.

Check out the video (beware of some cursing).

Meet Brione Ramsey-Brooks a 6-5 380 pound offensive tackle. Nick Saban is about to be foaming at the mouth once he sees this clip @UnnecRoughness

pic.twitter.com/mBfgz7Xy7E — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 12, 2022

Ramsey-Brooks is nicknamed “Big Bubba,” and he looked like a monster, especially against some of the undersized players he faced in the video.

The South Oak Cliff High School product is listed at 6-foot-5 and 380 pounds. He has received scholarship offers from Power 5 schools like Arizona, Georgia Tech and Kansas so far. Houston, as well as Deion Sanders’ Jackson State program, have also offered him.

Many successful linemen are lighter and more agile, so it remains to be seen whether Ramsey-Brooks would succeed at his size. He certainly is one heck of an interesting prospect.