Video: BYU, Coastal Carolina fight before halftime after blocks on Zach Wilson

December 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

BYU Coastal Carolina fight

BYU and Coastal Carolina got into a fight right before halftime of their game on Saturday.

BYU was leading 14-13 and attempted a deep bomb before halftime. Zach Wilson’s pass was intercepted, and the Chanticleers used that as an opportunity to beat up on the quarterback. Look at the blocking they did on Wilson:

BYU did not appreciate their quarterback getting beat up like that, and a bit of a fight between the teams broke out.

This game was scheduled late in the week after Liberty dropped out because of COVID issues, so BYU took their place. Both teams entered the game 9-0, making it a real blockbuster. It’s no surprise tensions were high in a game of Mormons vs. mullets.

