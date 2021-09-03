 Skip to main content
Video: East Carolina loses touchdown on Hail Mary after replay review

September 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

East Carolina thought they had a touchdown right before halftime, but it didn’t last long.

Holton Ahlers heaved a Hail Mary attempt right before halftime with his East Carolina Pirates down 20-6 to Appalachian State on Thursday night. The ball was caught and at first was called a touchdown.

However, after a review the pass was ruled an interception for the Mountaineers.

Here is another angle that should give you a better look:

Taking the touchdown off the board was probably the right call, which kept East Carolina trailing 20-6.

