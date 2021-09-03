Video: East Carolina loses touchdown on Hail Mary after replay review

East Carolina thought they had a touchdown right before halftime, but it didn’t last long.

Holton Ahlers heaved a Hail Mary attempt right before halftime with his East Carolina Pirates down 20-6 to Appalachian State on Thursday night. The ball was caught and at first was called a touchdown.

East Carolina almost with the Hail Mary touchdown before halftime pic.twitter.com/Nq20lS6q69 — Justin Groc (@jgroc) September 3, 2021

However, after a review the pass was ruled an interception for the Mountaineers.

Here is another angle that should give you a better look:

Taking the touchdown off the board was probably the right call, which kept East Carolina trailing 20-6.