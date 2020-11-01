Video: Jahan Dotson makes ridiculous 1-handed catch
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson made a ridiculous 1-handed catch during Saturday night’s game against Ohio State.
Penn State was trailing Ohio State 31-13 early in the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. They had a 1st-and-10 at the Ohio State 21 and threw a pass to Dotson. Dotson made a crazy catch where he plucked the ball out of the air with one hand and then ran in for a touchdown.
WITH ONE HAND … OH MY GOODNESS #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/eB6g7QtTF3
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2020
Here is a nice look at the grab:
Great shot of that Jahan Dotson catch from our @MarkXBrennan. pic.twitter.com/nSM1OHnEWe
— Lions247 (@Lions247) November 1, 2020
Dotson also had a nice catch on the previous play.
Jahan Dotson also made this play on the play before his touchdown pic.twitter.com/M688z7Oe8a
— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 1, 2020
Dotson had 5 catches for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns at that point in the game. The junior receiver had five touchdown catches last season and already has three this year.