Video: Jahan Dotson makes ridiculous 1-handed catch

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson made a ridiculous 1-handed catch during Saturday night’s game against Ohio State.

Penn State was trailing Ohio State 31-13 early in the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. They had a 1st-and-10 at the Ohio State 21 and threw a pass to Dotson. Dotson made a crazy catch where he plucked the ball out of the air with one hand and then ran in for a touchdown.

Here is a nice look at the grab:

Great shot of that Jahan Dotson catch from our @MarkXBrennan. pic.twitter.com/nSM1OHnEWe — Lions247 (@Lions247) November 1, 2020

Dotson also had a nice catch on the previous play.

Jahan Dotson also made this play on the play before his touchdown pic.twitter.com/M688z7Oe8a — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 1, 2020

Dotson had 5 catches for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns at that point in the game. The junior receiver had five touchdown catches last season and already has three this year.