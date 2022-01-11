Video: James Cook breaks biggest run in CFP championship game history

James Cook delivered one of the biggest plays we have seen in a CFP national championship game.

Cook broke for a 67-yard run late in the third quarter of the championship game between Georgia and Alabama to set up the first touchdown of the game.

James Cook took off to set up Georgia's TD 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/7uIGBbUUAB — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022

The big rush from Cook was the longest in the history of the CFP title game.

James Cook's 67-yard rush to set up the touchdown was the longest rush in the eight-year history of the CFP national championship game. — Jason Starrett (@starrettjason) January 11, 2022

It was also the longest run allowed by Alabama since Georgia’s Nick Chubb in 2015.

Also the longest run given up by Bama in any game since Georgia’s Nick Chubb in 2015 #NationalChampionship https://t.co/XohVFCPTF2 — Brett Edgerton (@EditorEdge) January 11, 2022

Though Cook made the big play, it was Zamir White who later punched it in from a yard out to give Georgia the lead. The Bulldogs took a 13-9 lead in the game, though Alabama answered the touchdown with a field goal to make it 13-12 in the fourth quarter.