Video: James Cook breaks biggest run in CFP championship game history

January 10, 2022
by Larry Brown

James Cook runs

James Cook delivered one of the biggest plays we have seen in a CFP national championship game.

Cook broke for a 67-yard run late in the third quarter of the championship game between Georgia and Alabama to set up the first touchdown of the game.

The big rush from Cook was the longest in the history of the CFP title game.

It was also the longest run allowed by Alabama since Georgia’s Nick Chubb in 2015.

Though Cook made the big play, it was Zamir White who later punched it in from a yard out to give Georgia the lead. The Bulldogs took a 13-9 lead in the game, though Alabama answered the touchdown with a field goal to make it 13-12 in the fourth quarter.

