Video: Kirby Smart was so fired up after 4th down stop

Kirby Smart showed plenty of fire from Georgia’s sidelines on Saturday.

Smart’s Bulldogs whooped up on South Carolina, winning 48-7 in Columbia. The game was somewhat close in the second quarter when the Gamecocks were driving and down 14-0. South Carolina had a 4th-and-9 from the Georgia 37 and decided to go for it.

Spencer Rattler passed to Jalen Brooks, but Georgia’s defense stuffed him and the pass went for just four yards. Nobody was happier about the stop than Smart. Watch him yell out across the field and signal first down.

Kirby Paul Smart was FIRED up on that 4th down stop!! That’s OUR head coach – Go Dawgs!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/cyjolbWDW1 — The Saturday In Athens Podcast (@Saturday_Athens) September 17, 2022

Here’s another angle of the video.

pic.twitter.com/moukuwnOEr — I have no idea what I'm doing (@MikeHall22) September 17, 2022

That Smart was pumped!

His Bulldogs responded with a touchdown to make it 21-0 and they added a field goal to make it 24-0 at the half.

The Bulldogs led 48-0 until finally allowing a touchdown in the final minute of the game. Now 3-0, Georgia sure looks like a well-oiled machine.