Video: Lane Kiffin booed by Tennessee fans in return to Neyland Stadium

Lane Kiffin’s return to Neyland Stadium was one of the most anticipated events in college football from the moment Kiffin took the Ole Miss job. On Saturday, fans finally got what they wanted.

Kiffin took a walk onto the field in Knoxville, Tenn. about an hour before kickoff in Saturday night’s game between the Vols and Rebels. He got booed and waved to the fans.

Kiffin had been well aware that it was going to be a hostile environment in Neyland. He said during the week that playing in Knoxville would be “challenging.”

Lane Kiffin discusses Ole Miss being Tennessee’s first sellout in years. pic.twitter.com/mVNrXhjgas — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) October 11, 2021

Kiffin coached Tennessee for one season in 2009. He got Vols fans hyped up about the program and then ditched them to take the USC job. The fans in Knoxville revolted and have despised Kiffin ever since.