Video: Lane Kiffin had hilarious reaction to daughter’s spending spree

Lane Kiffin is one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, but that does not mean he wants his children showing total disregard for the value of a dollar.

Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, shared a hilarious TikTok video this week in which she informed her father that her sister, Pressley, spent a large sum of money at the ZARA retail store. The Ole Miss coach, who seemed legitimately rattled, turned to Pressley to ask her what the total bill came to. He was not pleased to hear that it was $721.

Check out the awesome reaction:

Lane Kiffin almost had a heart attack when he heard how much his daughter spent at Zara. Great content. pic.twitter.com/SHhhfiolsx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 20, 2022

Kiffin had to check his pulse after that one. His disgust seemed genuine, too.

With a 2022 salary of $7.25 million, Kiffin is one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country. He can certainly afford the bill, but many dads can relate to the pain he felt when he found out how much his daughter spent.

Kiffin is known for cracking well-timed jokes, but a $721 spending spree from his daughter was clearly no laughing matter.