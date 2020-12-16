Video: Lane Kiffin does funny Nick Saban impression

Lane Kiffin loves to have fun with Nick Saban, and he did that on Monday.

Kiffin’s name has been linked to the Auburn job since the Tigers fired Gus Malzahn. Kiffin, who is in his first season at Ole Miss, was asked on Monday about the Auburn rumors.

Kiffin said he has not had talks about replacing Malzahn. Then he pulled out the Saban impression, repeating exactly what Saban said in 2006. Saban was the coach of the Miami Dolphins at the time and denied that he was taking the Alabama job.

Lane Kiffin says there’s been no discussions to replace Gus Malzahn at Auburn. Then he trolls Nick Saban: “I will not be the head coach at Alabama. So stop asking me.” pic.twitter.com/0Sotvr59S7 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 14, 2020

Of course, we all know that Saban ended up going to Alabama after the Tide came back with an offer he couldn’t refuse.

If Kiffin really is following Saban, that means he will end up at Auburn. Then he would be able to troll Saban all day long before losing once a year to him.