Video: LSU fooled Alabama with beautiful fake punt

LSU fooled Alabama with a beautiful fake punt during Saturday night’s game between the teams in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

LSU had a 4th-and-4 near midfield on their first possession of the game. They opted for a fake punt, but put a great twist on the play, which worked.

Punter Avery Atkins faked like he was going to run up the middle. Instead, he completed a jump pass to Jack Mashburn, who ran for a gain of 26.

That was a great play that worked perfectly. LSU finished out the drive with a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

LSU is the inferior team in the game and probably felt they had nothing to lose by taking a chance like that. Their guts paid off.