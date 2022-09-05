Video: LSU loses on unbelievable blocked extra point

LSU drove 99 yards in the final 1:20 of Sunday night’s game against Florida State, only to lose on a blocked extra point.

FSU beat LSU 24-23 to improve to 2-0. The Seminoles were in control late but nearly gave the game away.

They were leading 24-17 and recovered a muffed punt by LSU’s Malik Nabers with just over two minutes left. It seemed like they had the win locked up, but then they lost a fumble on a pitch on 3rd-and-goal from the LSU 1. That gave the ball back to the Tigers, who drove all the way down the field and scored from the 2 on the final play of regulation.

Just when you thought the game was headed to overtime, LSU’s extra point attempt was blocked!

LSU'S EXTRA POINT IS BLOCKED. FSU WINS 🤯 (ABC) pic.twitter.com/j5308i1fKx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 5, 2022

What a way to go down.

How do you fight that hard to come back in the game, only to not execute one of the easiest, most basic plays? What an absolute choke job by the Tigers.

Will this be a sign of things to come in the Brian Kelly era at LSU?