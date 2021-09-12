Video: Miami fans save falling cat using American flag

Fans at Saturday’s Miami-Appalachian State game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. made one heck of a save, using one of the greatest tools available to them.

There was a stray cat at the stadium that was falling from the upper deck. Some alert fans gathered in the stadium level underneath and lifted an American flag and Miami Hurricanes flag to provide support for the cat in case it fell. They tried to use the flags the way firefighters use trampolines to rescue people falling from burning buildings.

Well this may be the craziest thing I’ve seen at a college football game #HardRockCat pic.twitter.com/qfQgma23Xm — Hollywood (@DannyWQAM) September 11, 2021

The fans went nuts after the cat’s life was saved … by the American flag on 9/11 no less.

. @CanesFootball fans are live savers! Literally! And @canesvoice can give play by play to just about anything.

pic.twitter.com/49RQwrhmWa — VICTOR BERMUDEZ (@vicbermudez) September 11, 2021

What could be more uplifting than that?