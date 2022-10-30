 Skip to main content
Video: Michigan State players beat up Michigan player inside tunnel

October 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Michigan State players

Things got physical between Michigan and Michigan State players at the end of Saturday night’s rivalry game.

The Wolverines controlled the game and won easily 29-7 in Ann Arbor. There was a bit of shoving between the two sides after the game ended.

Things got worse in the tunnel afterwards.

A few reporters captured video that showed some Michigan State players appearing to beat up a Michigan player. The Michigan player was tossed out of a door and back into a tunnel by some Spartans.

Beware of the violent content and some bad language in the videos.

We do not know the context of that video and what the Wolverines player may or may not have done prior to being beat up. But he certainly was in a place where he was not welcome.

This is the second time this season Michigan has had an incident in their tunnel after a game. The last time was with Penn State, and Jim Harbaugh told James Franklin to stop whining.

Maybe Franklin is right that the tunnel setup is a bad one.

