Video: Michigan State players beat up Michigan player inside tunnel

Things got physical between Michigan and Michigan State players at the end of Saturday night’s rivalry game.

The Wolverines controlled the game and won easily 29-7 in Ann Arbor. There was a bit of shoving between the two sides after the game ended.

Classless from Michigan State. Trying to start a fight with the Michigan O-Line. But Sparty quickly remembered they couldn’t push that line one inch. #GoBlue (yes that’s my dog breathing lol) pic.twitter.com/n8JPfv8JQg — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) October 30, 2022

Things got worse in the tunnel afterwards.

A few reporters captured video that showed some Michigan State players appearing to beat up a Michigan player. The Michigan player was tossed out of a door and back into a tunnel by some Spartans.

Beware of the violent content and some bad language in the videos.

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

We do not know the context of that video and what the Wolverines player may or may not have done prior to being beat up. But he certainly was in a place where he was not welcome.

This is the second time this season Michigan has had an incident in their tunnel after a game. The last time was with Penn State, and Jim Harbaugh told James Franklin to stop whining.

Maybe Franklin is right that the tunnel setup is a bad one.