Video shows Mohamed Ibrahim had pop in his leg on nasty injury

Mohamed Ibrahim was having a monster game for Minnesota in their opener on Thursday until some bad luck struck.

The Golden Gophers running back left his team’s game against Ohio State after going down with a lower leg injury on a carry late in the third quarter. The injury happened as he was trying to escape a tackle attempt.

In the video, you can see something pop in Ibrahim’s left calf:

#Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim out with a leg injury. Something definitely popped. Scary stuff. Hope he’s okay. Absolutely phenomenal talent. #CFB pic.twitter.com/yxBskbLWNN — SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) September 3, 2021

Ibrahim left in a walking boot and did not return.

Mohamed Ibrahim leaves the game with a boot on his foot pic.twitter.com/ey72eqB8qi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2021

Nothing is confirmed, but Dr. David Chao diagnosed Ibrahim by video with a left Achilles tendon rupture, which would end the running back’s season.

Will be OK in long run but not this season. By video, clear left Achilles tendon rupture. Fairly classic. Season over and surgery. https://t.co/tUFeWjF6om — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 3, 2021

Ibrahim had 30 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the game. The senior entered the game with 2,840 career yards and 31 touchdowns.