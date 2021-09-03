 Skip to main content
Video shows Mohamed Ibrahim had pop in his leg on nasty injury

September 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mohamed Ibrahim calf

Mohamed Ibrahim was having a monster game for Minnesota in their opener on Thursday until some bad luck struck.

The Golden Gophers running back left his team’s game against Ohio State after going down with a lower leg injury on a carry late in the third quarter. The injury happened as he was trying to escape a tackle attempt.

In the video, you can see something pop in Ibrahim’s left calf:

Ibrahim left in a walking boot and did not return.

Nothing is confirmed, but Dr. David Chao diagnosed Ibrahim by video with a left Achilles tendon rupture, which would end the running back’s season.

Ibrahim had 30 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the game. The senior entered the game with 2,840 career yards and 31 touchdowns.

.

