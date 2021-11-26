Video: New Mexico fans boo referee for hilarious blunder

An official in the Utah State-New Mexico game on Friday made a mistake he will likely never forget, and the home fans did not let it slide.

While announcing that New Mexico called a timeout before the ball was snapped late in the first quarter, a referee accidentally referred to the Lobos as “New Mexico State.” He immediately corrected himself and said, “I apologize, my bad.” That wasn’t enough for New Mexico fans, who showered the ref with boos.

The New Mexico fans didn't like that the ref said New Mexico State 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZAFX4M1Z4j — Action Network Colleges (@ActionColleges) November 26, 2021

You have to feel for the official there. He immediately owned up to the honest mistake, but that had to have been pretty embarrassing.