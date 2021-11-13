Video: Nick Saban had hilarious meltdown on refs while up 53 points

The best part about Nick Saban is how relentless he is in his pursuit of perfection. Few things capture that focus of his more than when he is still demanding the best from his players and the officials, regardless of the score of the game.

Take for instance what happened on Saturday.

Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide stomped New Mexico State 59-3. They were up 56-3 early in the fourth quarter when Alabama was called for an offsides penalty on a 4th-and-7. That made it 4th-and-2, and New Mexico State still punted.

But Saban absolutely lit into the refs about the call:

56-3 SABAN MELTDOWN. INJECT IT INTO MY VEINS. pic.twitter.com/JbwCuyFKDW — Chris Marler (@VerneFUNquist) November 13, 2021

How can you not love that? He teaches his players to never be satisfied, to play to the whistle, and to give it everything you have. And he leads by example without taking plays off.

Another great example of Saban’s teams never being satisfied came in the national championship game nearly nine years ago.

H/T Saturday Down South