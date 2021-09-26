Video: Oklahoma fans boo, chant for Spencer Rattler to be benched

Oklahoma fans had zero patience for the Sooners’ offensive struggles on Saturday.

Oklahoma only had seven points in the first half of their game against West Virginia. Spencer Rattler had only passed for 76 yards at the half, and the team trailed 10-7.

Oklahoma fans were booing their team to show dissatisfaction over the performance. They also began to chant “we want Caleb!” after a Rattler interception in the second quarter.

Spencer Rattler and the OU Sooners receive "We want Caleb" chants from the Sooner faithful. pic.twitter.com/FE9uyTH6vi — Zak (@CaramelPhd) September 26, 2021

That is harsh.

Rattler was billed as a Heisman Trophy contender entering the season. However, he has not put up the big offensive numbers Sooners fans are used to. They may have been spoiled by having the likes of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts at quarterback.

They want to see Caleb Williams, the highly-touted freshman quarterback.