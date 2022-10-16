Video: Tennessee fans bring down goal posts after storming field

Tennessee Volunteers fans went nuts during the team’s win over Alabama on Saturday night.

The Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006. The fans stormed the field, which will incur a fine that the school will gladly pay. But the fans didn’t stop there. They immediately went to work on the goal posts and brought down the uprights.

UPDATE: The uprights are on their way out of the stadium. pic.twitter.com/VsjSkWnAag — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

The fans started to carry the goal posts out of Neyland Stadium too.

Tennessee fans have been waiting for years to have a good football team again. Josh Heupel has given them that, and they couldn’t be more thrilled.

The Vols are now 6-0 on the season. The goal posts have taken their first loss.