Video: Trevor Lawrence runs over Clemson trainer on sideline

A Clemson trainer took a tough hit on the sidelines during the team’s game against Miami on Saturday night.

Trevor Lawrence was scrambling to avoid pressure on a play during the second quarter and was pushed out of bounds while throwing the ball away. He ended up running into a trainer and knocking her over.

The Clemson trainer was later seen being walked to the bench to be helped and examined.

Lawrence went 20/27 for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of the team’s game against the Hurricanes.