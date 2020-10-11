 Skip to main content
Video: Trevor Lawrence runs over Clemson trainer on sideline

October 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

Trevor Lawrence Clemson trainer

A Clemson trainer took a tough hit on the sidelines during the team’s game against Miami on Saturday night.

Trevor Lawrence was scrambling to avoid pressure on a play during the second quarter and was pushed out of bounds while throwing the ball away. He ended up running into a trainer and knocking her over.

The Clemson trainer was later seen being walked to the bench to be helped and examined.

Lawrence went 20/27 for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of the team’s game against the Hurricanes.

