Video: These UConn players seemed so uninspired by their coach

The UConn football program has been in shambles for several years now, and early indications are that this season will be no different.

After being blown out 45-0 by Fresno State last week, UConn lost at home to Holy Cross on Saturday. The 38-28 final score probably wasn’t as concerning as the way Huskies players reacted during a fourth quarter timeout when defensive coordinator Lou Spanos was trying to fire them up.

Check out the video, paying close attention to the very end:

“Siri, show me a football team that’s quit.” pic.twitter.com/Gunju9Uq8Q — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) September 4, 2021

UConn was trailing 38-28 with less than five minutes left. Mounting a comeback would not have been impossible, but it sure looked like those players were ready to call it quits.

Keep in mind this is a UConn team that will have to face Clemson and UCF later in the year. We can only imagine how ugly those games will get.