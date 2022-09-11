Video: Wasted LSU fan walks onto field midgame

An oblivious fan wandered onto the field during LSU’s big win over Southern on Saturday, producing an odd event at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

Southern had a 3rd-down play in their territory against the Tigers. Just as the Jaguars were getting their play set, the fan slowly strolled through the end zone. The fan made it to the 5-yard line by the time the ball was snapped. He stopped around the 10-yard line, put his hands on his waist, and admired the view in front of him.

The fan, who was wearing an LSU T-shirt, did not flinch when security approached him. But he resisted the officers at first. He had to be taken to the ground after initially fighting with the officers.

Here is video of the entire affair:

Man this had me rolling 😂 dude just took a brisk walk to the 10 in the middle of the game pic.twitter.com/utcV0Ec0a7 — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) September 11, 2022

Yep, the kid remained on the field for the entire play. How is that possible?

The best part was the way he put his hands on his waist and looked out. It was like he was on his front porch admiring the neighborhood before going out to get the morning paper.

What a nut.