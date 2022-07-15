Texas legend shares school’s plans for Arch Manning

A former Texas Longhorns quarterback shared what he believes the plan will be for top recruit Arch Manning next year.

Manning announced last month that he was committing to Texas. The quarterback recruit is entering his senior season of high school before playing at Texas for the 2023 fall season.

Vince Young, who played at Texas from 2003-2005, says he believes Manning will redshirt in 2023. Young made his comments during an appearance Thursday on “First Take.”

“One of the things that I’m hearing is that he is going to redshirt. That’s going to help out a lot,” Young said.

Young shared how much it helped him to redshirt his first year at Texas.

“And I feel like that redshirt year helped me understand how to be a quarterback at the University of Texas. And then what you go through. Traveling and things like that,” Young said.

“So, if he does that, I really feel like it’s going to be good for him to sit back, and kind of learn and also get familiar with the offense and stuff like that. Hopefully, if he does that, I think that’s going to help him for the future.”

Manning redshirting in his first season at Texas is always what made the most sense. The Longhorns have Quinn Ewers, who will be a redshirt freshman this fall. He would be a redshirt sophomore the following season, while Manning redshirts. Ewers could then leave for the NFL if all goes well, opening the door for Manning to potentially become the starter.

Things don’t always go as planned, but the redshirt path makes sense for Arch.