Arch Manning announces where he will play college football

One of the most highly touted recruits in college football history has made a decision, as Arch Manning announced his commitment on Thursday.

Manning, the No. 1 overall prospect for the 2023 class, has committed to the University of Texas. He shared the big news on social media.

Manning reportedly had his decision narrowed down to two programs, but he has decided to play for Steve Sarkisian.

Will Randle, a three-star tight end, also committed to Texas this week. Randle is Manning’s teammate at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, so many took that as a sign that Manning could be headed to the Longhorns as well.

Arch is the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie Manning. He is projected to be the next great quarterback in the Manning family. He is a huge pickup for Sarkisian and someone with the potential to turn Texas back into a national championship contender.