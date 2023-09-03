Fans go nuts for Virginia Tech’s first ‘Enter Sandman’ of the college football season

There are few college football traditions that can rival what goes down at Blacksburg every season. Virginia Tech’s “Enter Sandman” entrance during every home game never fails to deliver goosebumps as thousands of fans at Lane Stadium rock out to Metallica. This season was no different.

The Virginia Tech faithful were as raucous as ever as the Hokies hosted Old Dominion in their season opener, as seen in the video below:

Whatever motivational tactics Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry might have used on his players before the game were undoubtedly amplified by that first run through the tunnel.

Virginia Tech has used “Enter Sandman” as their college football entrance song for over two decades. It was first heard blaring within Lane Stadium on August 27, 2000, when the Hokies faced off against Georgia Tech.