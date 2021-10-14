Virginia Tech limits student attendance at football games over behavior

There won’t be as many students in attendance for Virginia Tech’s football game this weekend due to “embarrassing” behavior.

The university said in a statement that student attendance will be limited starting this Saturday against Pitt due to “selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior” at previous games. Student attendance will be restricted to season ticket holders and a limited number of lottery winners, along with new guidance for gate entry and an increased security presence.

While the school didn’t specifically say what kind of behavior prompted the move, there had been growing concern about the stadium experience among students. According to WTVR in Richmond, one student recently shared a video describing a stampede of people moving toward student section entrances, in part due to students without tickets getting in. The student added that the chaos caused his girlfriend to have a panic attack, and the heavy crowds left paramedics unable to reach her.

We’ve seen things get rowdy at Virginia Tech games before. This sounds a bit out of control, though. The school likely wouldn’t do this without having good reason to.

Photo: Oct 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; A view from the stands of a game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports