Virginia Tech could reportedly look to ACC rival for new head coach

The Virginia Tech Hokies are in the hunt for a new head coach, and they may not have to look very far.

According to Zach Barnett of Football Scoop, the Hokies have “strong interest” in Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson. It is unclear if that interest is mutual, but Virginia Tech clearly has its eyes on the 54-year-old.

Clawson’s stock is as high as it has ever been thanks to Wake Forest’s success this season. He has a strong record of rebuilding programs, having done so at Fordham, Richmond, and Bowling Green before doing the same at Wake Forest. He has a 139-125 career record, but has taken every program he’s coached to at least one bowl game.

Virginia Tech is hunting for a replacement for Justin Fuente, who the Hokies were very eager to move on from.

Photo: Oct 30, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson looks on before the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports