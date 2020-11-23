Report: Washington trying to schedule BYU after Apple Cup cancellation

The Washington Huskies are suddenly free next Saturday with the cancellation of the Apple Cup, but there may be an opponent they can line up quickly.

According to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, the Huskies are already trying to schedule a game against BYU on Saturday. As Feldman noted in a previous tweet, the Cougars do not have another scheduled game until Dec. 12.

For now, according to KJR’s Dave Mahler, BYU is determining whether they need the game or not and will wait to see Tuesday’s initial College Football Playoff rankings before making a decision.

Washington State is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, meaning they won’t be able to play.

Washington is off to a 2-0 start. They will want to get as many games in as possible, and they won’t want to lose their momentum, either. The opportunity to play anyone would do them a world of good considering how exciting they’ve looked so far this year.

Emergency scheduling has become something that Pac-12 squads simply have to deal with. Last weekend’s efforts came up empty, but Washington has some extra time to make something work.