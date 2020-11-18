Colorado State’s Steve Addazio willing to play Colorado after cancellations

Both Colorado and Colorado State appear to have unexpected open weekends this Saturday, and one coach wants to set up a non-conference game between the two.

Colorado State coach Steve Addazio said Wednesday that he would be open to taking his team to play Colorado. Both teams had their respective games against UNLV and Arizona State due to positive COVID-19 tests among their opponents.

“We want to play football,” Addazio told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. “I just want to try and keep developing our football team, as long as the conferences agree.”

That last point is the real trick here. Both the Mountain West and Pac-12 would have to allow this game to happen. Much has been made of potential allowances for non-conference games if there are COVID cancellations, but this would be the first time any of that is put into practice.

Colorado and Colorado State have played each other every year since 1995. The annual rivalry game was initially canceled due to both teams playing conference-only schedules in 2020.