Washington lands major transfer QB

Michael Penix Jr. entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after taking a major step back in his fourth season at Indiana, and the quarterback is hoping to revive his college career by reuniting with an old coach.

Penix made his first Instagram post on Tuesday to announce that he has committed to Washington.

Washington recently hired Kevin DeBoer as their new head coach. DeBoer was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Indiana in 2019 before he left to take the head coaching job at Fresno State.

Penix appeared in six games for Indiana in 2019, and the Hoosiers went 5-1 in those games. There is certainly plenty of familiarity between him and DeBoer, which likely played a role in the transfer decision.

Penix battled a shoulder injury this season and threw for just 939 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions in five games. He also suffered a significant injury that cut his 2020 season short. Penix has two years of eligibility remaining.