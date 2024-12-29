Washington State hires new coach to replace Jake Dickert

The Washington State Cougars have a new coach to replace Jake Dickert.

Washington State is hiring Jimmy Rogers as their new football coach. Rogers has been the head coach at South Dakota State the last two seasons and would be making the move up from FCS to the FBS level.

The 37-year-old Rogers has gone 27-3 in two seasons as a head coach. He led the Jackrabbits to the national championship last season, but the team lost in the semifinals this season.

Rogers is from Chandler, Arizona, and played college football at South Dakota State from 2005-2009. He then became a graduate assistant for the school for two years, and served as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic for two seasons after that. Rogers later returned to South Dakota State as a linebackers coach in 2013. He had been with the Jackrabbits ever since, until now.

Rogers’ contract with Washington State is said to be for five years paying an average of $1.57 million per season. He reportedly will bring most of his coaching staff to Pullman, as well as many players via the transfer portal.

Washington State lost Dickert to Wake Forest after he had been the program’s head coach for three seasons. The Cougars lost in their bowl game on Friday to finish the season 8-5.