Wake Forest announces new head coach hire

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons did not wait long to unveil a new head football coach after the retirement of Dave Clawson.

Wake Forest announced Monday that Washington State coach Jake Dickert is taking over as the new football coach. Dickert leaves the Cougars after four seasons.

Dickert is a very solid hire for Wake Forest. He is 23-20 over four seasons at Washington State, including an 8-4 season in 2024 under difficult circumstances. The Cougars essentially played a Mountain West schedule after the Pac-12 collapsed around them. While the league has started to rebuild itself, it still faces a ton of challenges in becoming an established power again, and that likely played a role in Dickert’s decision to jump ship.

Dickert takes over for Clawson, who retired after 11 seasons at the school. Wake Forest’s search process took two days, and they landed on a fairly well-respected young coach.