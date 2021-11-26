Watch: Iowa has TD taken away on controversial replay ruling

Nebraska came up with a huge goal-line stop early in their game against Iowa on Friday, and they may have gotten some help from the officiating crew.

Iowa made a gutsy playcall to throw a pass on 4th-and-goal from the 1, and it initially looked like quarterback Alex Padilla connected with tight end Sam LaPorta for a touchdown. LaPorta made a nice catch, but the ball came loose after he hit the ground. The call on the field was a touchdown.

FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira felt that the call on the field was correct and should stand. He believed LaPorta completed the process of the catch and didn’t lose possession until a defended jarred the ball loose. The call over overturned, however. Here’s the play:

After review, the Iowa TD is overturned and @HuskerFBNation will have the ball on the 1 yard line Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/F6of9HW05m — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2021

The call looked like it could have gone either way. Typically officials will stick with the ruling on the field in a situation like that, but they felt there was enough to overturn it. The result was a huge swing for the Cornhuskers