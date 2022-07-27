West Virginia offers scholarship to son of school legend

West Virginia has offered a scholarship to the son of a school legend.

Andre Devine, the son of Noel Devine, revealed on Twitter Monday that he was offered a scholarship by WVU.

Andre is an unrated recruit and entering his junior season at North Fort Myers High School. He is a small running back, just like his father, and listed at 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds.

Noel Devine is extremely well known around Morgantown. He played for the Mountaineers from 2007-2010, with 2007 being Rich Rodriguez’s final season at the school.

Devine shared the backfield with Steve Slaton for the 2007 season. He teamed with quarterback Pat White for two years and then finished his career with Geno Smith at quarterback.

Devine rushed for 4,315 yards and 29 touchdowns during his college career. He also caught 98 passes for 710 yards and two touchdowns.

Here is a look at Andre’s highlight video from his sophomore season:

