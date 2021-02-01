Here is why Dabo Swinney was at the US Soccer friendly

Dabo Swinney was in attendance for US Soccer’s international friendly against Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla. What was the Clemson football coach doing there? Did he suddenly become a huge soccer fan?

The explanation for his attendance at the game actually is pretty cool.

Swinney’s godson is Tanner Tessmann, who is one of the substitutes on the US Soccer team.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney in the building! pic.twitter.com/59v10V5u5I — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 1, 2021

The US won the game 7-0 and Tessmann got to see some action as a sub.

Tessmann, 19, plays for FC Dallas and actually skipped college to go pro. He turned down the opportunity to play football and soccer at Clemson in order to pursue his pro career.

Tessmann shared on Twitter last week how excited he was for the opportunity to play his first game with the senior national team.

Super honored to get my first senior @USMNT call-up! Let’s get to work 🇺🇸 https://t.co/eJHqHhskSq — tanner tessmann (@frantanjam5) January 25, 2021

It was cool for Swinney to be there too. And no, we shouldn’t expect this to be the start of a Ted Lasso move for Dabo.