Standout Big 12 quarterback set to enter transfer portal

One of the Big 12’s standout quarterbacks is entering the transfer portal and should be in high demand.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard announced Monday that he is entering the portal as a graduate transfer. A four-year starter, Howard led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title in 2022 and leaves as the school’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns.

Thank you Wildcat Nation. For everything 💜 pic.twitter.com/C9SSz8xtAJ — Will Howard (@whoward_) November 27, 2023

As successful as Howard has been, he had to share snaps at times with freshman standout Avery Johnson this season. Kansas State appears to want to move forward with Johnson, prompting Howard to enter the portal.

There will be no shortage of schools looking for experienced quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason. Howard may wind up being the best and most accomplished name to switch schools, so he is likely to attract a lot of interest from Power 5 schools.