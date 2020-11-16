Will Muschamp fired by South Carolina

A season upended by the COVID-19 pandemic still could not save Will Muschamp’s job.

South Carolina fired Muschamp, Bruce Feldman reported on Sunday. The news comes a day after South Carolina gave up 59 points in a loss to Ole Miss.

The Gamecocks led 42-38 in the fourth quarter before getting outscored 21-0 to end the game in a 59-42 loss. The defeat dropped South Carolina to 2-5.

The bad record wasn’t the only reason why Muschamp was fired. Rather, the manner in which South Carolina had been losing had an effect.

The Gamecocks had surrendered at least 48 points in three straight games. The combined 159 points they had allowed in three straight losses (to LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss) were the most in a three-game stretch in school history.

Muschamp was in his fifth season as South Carolina’s head coach. The team went 4-8 last season, which was the worst year of Muschamp’s tenure. They were headed to a worse finish this season.