Thursday, August 6, 2020

Will Muschamp takes funny shot at Paul Finebaum when discussing player safety

August 6, 2020
by Grey Papke

It’s a good thing Paul Finebaum has a sense of humor, because Will Muschamp burned him pretty good on Thursday.

The South Carolina head coach appeared on Finebaum’s radio show Thursday and was asked about keeping players safe. Muschamp’s response was that players needed to live “boring lives” in order to reduce their chances of infection — and that, apparently, means living like Finebaum.

Nasty burn. On the man’s own show, too.

Jokes like that probably aren’t a bad way to get through to players. They definitely pay attention to what Finebaum says. Maybe he can be a good sport about it and endorse the sentiment.

