Will Muschamp could land staff role at Georgia?

Former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is looking for a new job, and there’s increasing speculation he may find one at his alma mater.

According to multiple reports, Muschamp has been seen frequently at Georgia’s football facilities throughout the week. Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday that Muschamp has been entering and exiting the facility on his own throughout the week.

The newspaper initially reported that Muschamp had joined the team’s staff, but this was disputed by multiple reports, as well as Georgia coach Kirby Smart himself.

“He is not working here,” Smart told the newspaper. “He visited two days.”

Muschamp’s son Jackson is a walk-on redshirt freshman quarterback at the school, but that obviously wouldn’t be enough to grant Muschamp the kind of privileged access he appears to have. As a former safety, he could be a potential fit for Georgia’s vacant defensive backs coach position.

Once a highly-touted head coach candidate, Muschamp’s career has not been particularly successful at that level. However, he’s still respected, especially at Georgia. Some recruits might feel differently, though.