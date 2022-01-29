Wisconsin legend sends message to Caleb Williams

The Wisconsin Badgers are serious enough about trying to land Caleb Williams that one of the school’s most legendary players saw fit to reach out to the transfer quarterback.

Montee Ball, a former All-American running back for the Badgers, sent Williams a tweet on Friday encouraging the quarterback to come to Wisconsin. Ball punctuated his message by telling Williams that he would “not regret it.”

Caleb Williams… come on over to Camp Randall. You will not regret it! #badgers — Montee Ball (@MonteeBall28) January 28, 2022

Ball formerly held the FBS record for career touchdowns and rushing touchdowns, so he’s probably the best ex-Wisconsin player to put forward when it comes to recruiting a star. He may even know something the rest of us don’t, though that seems unlikely.

There are a lot of rumors connecting Williams to Wisconsin as well, and the school’s athletic director has even contributed to the speculation. Seeing Williams playing for the Badgers would still be a surprise, but the persistent chatter suggests it should at least be taken seriously as a possibility.

