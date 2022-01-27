Did Wisconsin AD tease some Caleb Williams transfer news?

Wisconsin’s athletic director is adding gasoline to the fire regarding the Caleb Williams rumor.

A report emerged this week saying that the Badgers were a surprising contender to land Williams as a transfer. The report came as a surprise to many for multiple reasons.

One, Wisconsin isn’t exactly the program you think of when identifying landing spots for dual-threat, big-passing quarterbacks. Two, Williams has been tied to USC, where his former coach, Lincoln Riley, has taken the head coach job. But the report is out there, and when you couple it with the Badgers’ AD said, the report needs to be taken seriously.

Badgers AD Chris McIntosh spoke at the Milwaukee Press Club luncheon on Wednesday and said there is “some exciting news to be shared” soon regarding the Wisconsin football team.

First question out of the gate is from @Steph__Sutton, who wants to know when Wisconsin football will (finally) take that next step. “I’m excited about where our program is heading. There’s some exciting news to be shared in the next week or so.” — Andrew Wagner (@ByAndrewWagner) January 26, 2022

Maybe people are crazy for connecting his statement with the Williams transfer, or maybe not.

There also is a little bit of a roundabout connection that could bring Williams to Wisconsin.

I’m not sure who made this, but here’s the Caleb Williams to Wisconsin dot connecting pic.twitter.com/NXk8oMBOGf — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) January 26, 2022

We still would bank on Williams going to USC, but if going to the Trojans were such a slam dunk, why hasn’t he committed to them already?

Photo: Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.