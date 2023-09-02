 Skip to main content
Football world reacts to Travis Hunter’s incredible Colorado debut

September 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Travis Hunter smiling

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes receiver Travis Hunter during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes came out and beat TCU 45-42 on the road in Deion Sanders’ first game as head coach of the football program, showing everyone that they were worth every bit of the offseason hype.

Sanders’ son, Shedeur, passed for an incredible 510 yards and 4 touchdowns. Travis Hunter, who was a highly-toued 5-star recruit who transferred from Jackson State to Colorado, showed just what an athlete he is.

Much like Deion during his best days as a player, Hunter played both ways for Colorado. He had 11 catches for 119 yards on offense and also had 3 tackles and an interception on defense.

Hunter’s interception in the third quarter was a beautiful play and came in the red zone:

The football world was going crazy watching Hunter’s Buffaloes debut.

Meanwhile, Deion is already predicting a Heisman Trophy for Hunter. If Hunter can keep this kind of performance up for the rest of the season, he’ll be in the conversation for the coveted honor.

