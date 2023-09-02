Football world reacts to Travis Hunter’s incredible Colorado debut

The Colorado Buffaloes came out and beat TCU 45-42 on the road in Deion Sanders’ first game as head coach of the football program, showing everyone that they were worth every bit of the offseason hype.

Sanders’ son, Shedeur, passed for an incredible 510 yards and 4 touchdowns. Travis Hunter, who was a highly-toued 5-star recruit who transferred from Jackson State to Colorado, showed just what an athlete he is.

Much like Deion during his best days as a player, Hunter played both ways for Colorado. He had 11 catches for 119 yards on offense and also had 3 tackles and an interception on defense.

Hunter’s interception in the third quarter was a beautiful play and came in the red zone:

TRAVIS HUNTER A STAR IS BORN FOR @CUBuffsFootball 🔥🦬 pic.twitter.com/vz8vhUVrJ4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

The football world was going crazy watching Hunter’s Buffaloes debut.

Travis Hunter is a gift from the football GODS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 2, 2023

Travis Hunter & Shadeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/zwh8uIZVlE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 2, 2023

Travis Hunter with 110 snaps in 110° heat https://t.co/HXHpvj0aEP pic.twitter.com/5dAvtcpsgg — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 2, 2023

Travis hunter !HIM! — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) September 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Deion is already predicting a Heisman Trophy for Hunter. If Hunter can keep this kind of performance up for the rest of the season, he’ll be in the conversation for the coveted honor.