Deion Sanders raves about Travis Hunter after remarkable first half

Deion Sanders’ first game as head coach of Colorado featured an instant classic halftime interview and big praise for one of his stars.

Travis Hunter showed his ability on both sides of the ball during the first half of the Buffaloes’ game against TCU, starting at both wide receiver and cornerback. He played 65 of 80 first half plays, 41 on offense and 24 on defense. He made plays on both sides, too, though he dropped what would have been a long touchdown.

At halftime, Sanders delivered an epic set of quotes about his two-way star on FOX.

Deion Sanders on travis hunter dropped passes pic.twitter.com/r7YQhIcWGs — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 2, 2023

“He is him. We missed him on two deep balls. He get those two deep balls, the Heisman is at his crib chilling right now,” Sanders said.

It’s easy to see why players would want to play for this guy.

The buy-in from Colorado’s players was clear in the first half as they took a surprising 17-14 lead to the locker room.