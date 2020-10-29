WR Phaizon Wilson decommits from Texas day after Quinn Ewers’ decision

Quinn Ewers’ decommitment from the Texas Longhorns is already having a ripple effect.

2022 wide receiver recruit Phaizon Wilson tweeted that he had some thinking to do after Ewers announced his decommitment. Wilson didn’t take long to make a decision.

Wilson announced on Thursday that he too was decommitting from the program. He announced it in a note lacking punctuation that is quite possibly the longest run-on sentence in history.

Wilson is rated a four-star prospect by 247 Sports. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, and he plays for Lancaster High School in Texas.

Wilson and Ewers were two of the three recruits in Texas’ 2022 class that now only has one remaining player committed to the school.