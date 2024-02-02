 Skip to main content
Sports world pays tribute to actor Carl Weathers after his death at age 76

February 2, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Carl Weathers in a suit

Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Actor Carl Weathers on the red carpet prior to the start of the 2017 NFL Draft at Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Acting legend Carl Weathers is receiving tributes after his death this week.

Weathers’ family announced in a statement on Friday that the famous actor has died at the age of 76.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the statement read, per Deadline. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024.

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life,” the statement continued. “Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers was best known for his role as boxer Apollo Creed in the first four films of the “Rocky” series. He had multiple other sports-themed roles over the years too, including as golf legend Chubbs in the Adam Sandler classic “Happy Gilmore” and as rival coach Freddie Wiseman in “The Comebacks,” another sports comedy film.

Fans also remember Weathers for his roles as Colonel Dillon in the movie “Predator” and, most recently, as Greef Karga on the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.

Another fact you might not know about Weathers is that he had a football career prior to becoming an actor. He was a defensive end in college at Long Beach City College before transferring to San Diego State and playing there for Hall of Fame coach Don Coryell. Weathers then signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 1970 and played eight total games for them as a linebacker and strong safety before spending three seasons with the BC Lions of the CFL. He then retired in 1974 to pursue his acting career.

Social media was flooded with tributes to Weathers (with many recognizing his contributions to the sports world).

Sandler shared a nice tribute of his own to his former co-star as well.

May we continue to keep Weathers’ memory alive by living life like (as Apollo Creed once said) “there is no tomorrow.”

Carl Weathers
