Sports world pays tribute to actor Carl Weathers after his death at age 76

Acting legend Carl Weathers is receiving tributes after his death this week.

Weathers’ family announced in a statement on Friday that the famous actor has died at the age of 76.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the statement read, per Deadline. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024.

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life,” the statement continued. “Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers was best known for his role as boxer Apollo Creed in the first four films of the “Rocky” series. He had multiple other sports-themed roles over the years too, including as golf legend Chubbs in the Adam Sandler classic “Happy Gilmore” and as rival coach Freddie Wiseman in “The Comebacks,” another sports comedy film.

Fans also remember Weathers for his roles as Colonel Dillon in the movie “Predator” and, most recently, as Greef Karga on the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.

Another fact you might not know about Weathers is that he had a football career prior to becoming an actor. He was a defensive end in college at Long Beach City College before transferring to San Diego State and playing there for Hall of Fame coach Don Coryell. Weathers then signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 1970 and played eight total games for them as a linebacker and strong safety before spending three seasons with the BC Lions of the CFL. He then retired in 1974 to pursue his acting career.

Social media was flooded with tributes to Weathers (with many recognizing his contributions to the sports world).

rest in peace carl weathers 🙏🏽 apollo creed was one of the best and coolest characters I’ve ever seen! it doesn’t get much better than the end of the rocky III training montage 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/ghZ59nahv8 — christian (@caquino__) February 2, 2024

RIP Carl Weathers. Apollo Creed is the greatest villain-to-hero arc in history, a role he infused w/ soul, humor & rage. A brilliant & versatile actor whose Arrested Development & Happy Gilmore turns are almost equally iconic. May there be only free BK refills in the afterlife pic.twitter.com/n0EG54zKG4 — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) February 2, 2024

RIP Carl Weathers. A movie titan of my childhood. This is 99 seconds of sensational showmanship. pic.twitter.com/vtnDgTV8Tn — A Funny Old Game (@sid_lambert) February 2, 2024

Carl Weathers, Raiders. Undrafted LB, San Diego State. What a life. What a legend. pic.twitter.com/4mgqE5FolG — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) February 2, 2024

From the NFL to embodying Apollo Creed to a holding court in a galaxy far, far away, Carl Weathers is a legend who we will remember for the rest of our lives. Rest in Peace 💜 pic.twitter.com/HpqJEFDtyn — Full Circle Cinema (@fullcirclecine) February 2, 2024

Sandler shared a nice tribute of his own to his former co-star as well.

A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to… pic.twitter.com/Gi2lPWFTgt — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 2, 2024

May we continue to keep Weathers’ memory alive by living life like (as Apollo Creed once said) “there is no tomorrow.”