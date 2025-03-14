Rapper T-Pain goes viral for hilarious post about his NFL lookalike

T-Pain has a doppelganger in the National Football League.

On Thursday, the New York Giants officially announced the signing of offensive lineman James Hudson III. Hudson had agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million contract with the Giants as a free agent earlier this week.

In a post to their official X page, the Giants shared a photo of Hudson signing his new contract.

Pen to paper 📝 pic.twitter.com/9jAdIHngyW — New York Giants (@Giants) March 13, 2025

But many fans were stunned by just how much Hudson looked like the famous rapper T-Pain in that photo. Countless users on X made jokes about how the Giants had actually signed T-Pain instead.

Thought TPain started playing football for a second — Tai🌟 (@RealTyMandela) March 13, 2025

dawg this t-pain? — NBALakersReport (@NBALakersReport) March 14, 2025

@TPAIN we thought this was you mane — Matthew Dompreh (@shadydomps) March 14, 2025

T-Pain just doing different side quests now. — Rere Von Schopfer (@RereVonSchopfer) March 14, 2025

The photo caught the attention of T-Pain himself, who responded with a priceless post of his own.

“I’m finna turn this franchise around,” T-Pain wrote, quote-posting the photo of Hudson.

I’m finna turn this franchise around https://t.co/ik0VsAez62 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) March 14, 2025

As an O-lineman, Hudson clocks in at 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds. For T-Pain, the Grammy-winning rapper who has been making hits since the 2000s and is credited with bringing Auto-Tune to the mainstream, he cannot quite compete with that at an estimated 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds. But the two men definitely share a facial resemblance at the very least.

The 25-year-old Hudson, a four-year NFL veteran who had been with the Cleveland Browns since his pro career bagn in 2021, was previously known for some of the cheap shots that he took back in college at Cincinnati. But now Hudson has a new and much better claim to fame — looking like the “Buy U a Drank” guy.