Saturday, October 28, 2023

Sports world pays tribute to actor Matthew Perry after his sudden death at 54

October 28, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Matthew Perry in a Dodgers cap

Sep 5, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Comedian and actor Matthew Perry attends the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Tributes are pouring in for Matthew Perry after he died this weekend at the age of 54.

TMZ reported that the veteran actor Perry was found dead Saturday at an L.A.-area home after an apparent drowning in a hot tub. First-responders reportedly rushed over to the home after receiving a call for a cardiac arrest. No drugs were found at the scene however, TMZ adds, and no foul play is believed to be involved.

You can read the full TMZ report on Perry’s death here.

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic 1990s sitcom “Friends.” An American-Canadian who was born in Massachusetts but raised in Ottawa, Perry was a massive sports fan known for his support of teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays and the New England Patriots. He also had numerous sports-themed roles such as in the film “17 Again” (as born-again basketball prospect Mike O’Donnell) and in the sitcom remake of “The Odd Couple” (as sportswriter and sports radio host Oscar Madison).

The sports community had plenty of tributes for Perry with many sharing cool anecdotes about how Perry was a playable character in the ’90s video game “NBA Hangtime” and how Chandler Bing always had a Blue Jays hat in his office (among others).

In addition to the above roles, Perry was known for his parts in films such as “The Whole Nine Yards” and “Fools Rush In” and in TV shows like “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and “Mr. Sunshine.” He also worked as a producer, comedian, and stage actor.

