Alex Trebek dies — dead at 80

November 8, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

One of the most recognizable faces in US television history has died, as Alex Trebek lost his battle with pancreatic cancer early Sunday morning.

The official Twitter account for “Jeopardy!” confirmed on Sunday that Trebek has died. He was 80.

Trebek had hosted “Jeopardy!” since 1984. He announced last March that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Trebek treated sports fans to some great moments over the years, one of which was when he hilariously zinged contestants for their lack of football knowledge (video here). He’ll be greatly missed.

