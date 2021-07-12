Aly Raisman reunites with her beloved dog after week-long chase

There is a happy ending to the case of Aly Raisman’s dog.

Raisman has been posting over the last half-year or so about her new puppy, Mylo. Raisman shared on July 3 that Mylo unfortunately ran off after being scared by some fireworks and was missing.

She spent the next week posting daily about Mylo’s absence, asking for assistance in finding him. She offered a reward for the dog and created a phone line for tips. But all eventually turned out well.

Raisman shared on July 9 that Mylo had been located and reunited with her.

That’s wonderful news for Raisman.

The 27-year-old gymnast won three Olympic gold medals and was part of the United States’ squad that won team gold medals at the Summer Games in 2012 and 2016.