College wrestler allegedly strangled to death by teammate

A college athlete in Kentucky was killed over the weekend after police say he was strangled by a teammate.

Police on Saturday responded to a call of an unresponsive male in a dorm room at Campbellsville University in central Kentucky. The victim, 18-year-old freshman wrestler Josiah Kilman, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities say Kilman was strangled to death by 21-year-old teammate Charles Escalera, according to The Associated Press. The Campbellsville University campus was placed under lockdown following the incident and a warrant was issued for Escalera’s arrest.

Escalera was arrested on Saturday evening after police received a report of a suspicious person in a barn. The Moore, Okla., native was found at a residence and admitted to breaking into it and taking food. Escalera was charged with murder and second-degree burglary. His bond has been placed at $2 million, according to court records.

Police said on Monday that a motive has not yet been determined.