Photo of Donald Trump’s NBA comp goes viral

August 25, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Donald Trump at a LIV Golf event

Trump during the Pro Am at Trump National in Bedminster, NJ on July 28, 2022. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday produced what has quickly become one of the most famous mug shots of all time, and there was another aspect of the booking process that sports fans found highly entertaining.

Trump was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Ga., on charges related to the 2020 presidential election. Before the 77-year-old turned himself in, he self-reported his height and weight. Trump is listed in jail records as being 6-foot-3, 215 pounds.

If those measurements are accurate, Trump might just be the most physically fit president in U.S. history. His comparison to one current NBA player went viral.

Trump is also claiming to be almost the same exact size as Lamar Jackson, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds.

It seems as though Trump may have miscalculated his weight a bit. You can’t blame him for trying.

