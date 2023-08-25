Photo of Donald Trump’s NBA comp goes viral

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday produced what has quickly become one of the most famous mug shots of all time, and there was another aspect of the booking process that sports fans found highly entertaining.

Trump was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Ga., on charges related to the 2020 presidential election. Before the 77-year-old turned himself in, he self-reported his height and weight. Trump is listed in jail records as being 6-foot-3, 215 pounds.

If those measurements are accurate, Trump might just be the most physically fit president in U.S. history. His comparison to one current NBA player went viral.

Donald Trump has been listed as 6’3, 215 pounds after his arrest. His NBA comparison: Lu Dort. 6’4, 220. pic.twitter.com/g4EdsGMw6I — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 25, 2023

Trump is also claiming to be almost the same exact size as Lamar Jackson, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds.

Donald Trump claims he is one inch taller and the same weight as NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/Ob3sJFCMeY — Mike Rothschild (no relation) (@rothschildmd) August 25, 2023

It seems as though Trump may have miscalculated his weight a bit. You can’t blame him for trying.